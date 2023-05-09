(Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese tycoon Chen Hongtian has had another seized property in Hong Kong put up for sale.

The receiver is seeking buyers in a tender for an apartment in Opus Hong Kong, a renowned residential project, along with two parking spaces, according to the appointed property agent Savills Plc. It’s valued at about HK$680 million ($87 million), the Hong Kong Economic Times reported.

The apartment, which occupies an entire floor, includes five bedrooms and spans 5,154 square feet (479 square meters). Opus was designed by architect Frank Gehry with only 12 residential units.

The tender ends on Aug. 8.

Chen, chairman of Hong Kong-based investment firm Cheung Kei Group, has had assets in the city seized by creditors over what he called “short-term liquidity issues.” These include a $271 million mansion and a commercial building, with the latter being put up for sale earlier this week.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.