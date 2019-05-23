(Bloomberg) -- Zhang Shiping, who headed a cotton factory in his hometown in the early days of Chinese economic reform before revamping the global aluminum industry, has died. He was 73.

Zhang died Thursday, according to a statement from Zouping’s local government. The self-made tycoon created an empire spanning textiles to power supply after expanding an aluminum smelter and a textile mill in eastern China into the world’s top producers. He was the country’s 36th-richest person with a net worth of $4.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Zhang heeded Mao Zedong’s call to work in the countryside during the Cultural Revolution and then devoted himself to Deng Xiaoping’s far-reaching socialist market economy. He built his own coal-fired generators to detach from the dominant state-run power grid and obtain more consistent electricity supply. He also massively lowered costs for his energy-intensive textile and aluminum manufacturing.

Zhang’s China Hongqiao Group Ltd. needed just a decade to overtake Russia’s United Co. Rusal Plc. and Chinese government-owned giant Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. The company added 6 million tons of primary aluminum production capacity in seven years through 2017 and became the largest producer in the world. It trucks molten metal in huge crucibles direct to its customers, cutting out a section of the supply chain that shipped solid ingots which had to be reheated.

The veteran Chinese Communist Party member started his business at 35 when he was made general manager of Zouping’s No. 5 Cotton Ginning Plant in 1981. That was the third year of the Opening of China, which transformed the Asian nation into the world’s second-largest economy. The factory, lately known as Weiqiao Textile Co., became the world’s largest cotton yarn and denim maker.

Rags to Riches

Zhang was born in Weiqiao of Zouping in eastern China’s Shandong province in November 1946. At 19 he was one of 16 million youths sent to the countryside during the Cultural Revolution’s “Up to the Mountains and Down to the Countryside Movement.”

In 1994, Zhang and the management of his hometown factory established their own cotton processing business. To address the problem of electricity output and high bills, Zhang built a coal-fired power plant in 1999, allowing his business to grow with fewer interruptions and undercut the state’s power prices. He sold Weiqiao Textile shares to the public in Hong Kong in 2003.

Generating excessive power supply then encouraged Zhang to make a decision that surprised almost everyone -- turning Zouping into a massive aluminum complex. He began an aggressive expansion that made Hongqiao the largest and most profitable smelter in the world, going up against state-run metal makers and overseas producers keen to sell more aluminum to China.

Led by Hongqiao and other emerging powers, such as its neighboring Shandong Xinfa Aluminum Electricity Group, China’s total aluminum output almost tripled in the past decade, while production elsewhere was largely stagnant. Many producers shut smelters to curb losses.

Hongqiao and Weiqiao employs about 100,000 people combined, according to the latest fiscal reports of the two companies listed in Hong Kong. Hongqiao’s initial public offering in 2011 attracted billionaires Li Ka-Shing, Cheng Yu-Tung and Joseph Lau as investors, before setting up major mines in Guinea for bauxite, the raw material for aluminum.

Cutbacks

Hongqiao’s expansion was hit by a research report that questioned his group’s famously low costs and President Xi Jinping’s supply-side structural reforms, which aims to reshape basic industries like steel and aluminum. The company’s revenue in 2018 dropped 8% year on year, as it responded to a government-guided campaign to curb production.

Hongqiao currently operates 6.5 million tons of production capacity after shutting down 2.7 million tons under the government’s requirement, Guotai Junan Securities analyst Kevin Guo said in an April note.

Zhang was known for his diligence by starting work and assembling general meetings at 6:30 a.m. each day. He was known for some cautiousness in business, pledging to never invest in home property development or commodities derivatives trading. He was awarded a “National Model Worker” in 1995, a supreme notable title to to an exemplary worker, team leader or scientist in China.

Zhang is survived by his wife, Zheng Shuliang, and his son, Zhang Bo, who took the helm overseeing the family business last year and has been Hongqiao’s chief executive officer since 2011, and by daughters Zhang Hongxia and Zhang Yanhong, who chair the textile business and an industrial park, respectively.

