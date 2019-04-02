(Bloomberg) -- A woman carrying two Chinese passports illegally entered President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Saturday and lied to a Secret Service agent, according to court documents filed in West Palm Beach.

Yujing Zhang also had four mobile phones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a thumb drive found to contain malware, a Secret Service agent said in an affidavit filed in support of the charges against her.

Zhang appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman Monday, according to the court’s electronic docket. He scheduled a bail hearing for April 8 and her arraignment for one week later. She remains in federal custody.

Passing signage informing her that she was entering a Secret Service-restricted area, Zhang told the first agent she met that she was headed to the Mar-a-Lago pool, presenting her passports as proof of identity, according to the affidavit submitted by Secret Service Special Agent Samuel Ivanovich.

Cleared through that checkpoint after another Mar-a-Lago employee said she may be related to a member with the same surname, Zhang was picked up by a golf-cart-driving valet whom she was unable to tell where she wanted to go. The driver brought her to the main reception where Zhang said she had come for a United Nations Chinese-American Association event, even though none was scheduled.

The receptionist then tipped Ivanovich that the woman wasn’t authorized to be on site and she was arrested. Zhang later told agents she was told by a friend to go to Mar-a-Lago and talk to a member of Trump’s family about U.S.-Chinese economic relations, according to the agent. Ivanovich said Zhang was conversant in English.

