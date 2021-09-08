(Bloomberg) -- Cars24 Services Pvt, India’s biggest online marketplace for used automobiles, expects the global semiconductor shortage to boost its business as automakers are forced to scale back output due to a lack of chips.

“New car production will be cut dramatically and that will definitely result in high demand for used cars,” said Vikram Chopra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cars24, which is based in Gurgaon, to the south of New Delhi. “In the next six months we are going to see a pretty big impact,” he told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

Indian automakers are among those cutting production. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the nation’s biggest carmaker, expects output to plunge 40% in September due to the supply crunch following an 8% decline in August, while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. last week said September output would slide 20%-25%.

