Asian semiconductor stocks rose Friday, dismissing one of the worst-ever outlooks from stalwart Intel Corp. as investors look toward an eventual recovery in the sector.

The Bloomberg Asia Pacific Semiconductors Index rose as much as 0.6%, extending its recent surge to a five-month high. South Korean memory maker Samsung Electronics Co. gained more than 1%. Among Intel suppliers, Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Ibiden Co. declined about 1%.

“The potential interpretation is that if a lot of semi companies expect the middle of the year to be the bottom, then some investors may choose weak earnings now as a good entry point,” said Mio Kato, an analyst at LightStream Research. He added that he is “skeptical” over the prospects for such as a V-shaped recovery.

Asian chip stocks have climbed this month as investors eye a peak in global interest-rate hikes, while remaining wary of recession. Samsung shares have continued to rise even after it posted its worst profit drop in a decade. The sector has also held up as Japan and the Netherlands appear poised to join the US in limiting China’s access to advanced technology.

Intel’s own shares fell almost 10% in after-hours trading following its sales forecast for the current period, which was far short of analyst estimates. The chipmaker has been hurt by sinking demand from PC customers and tough competition in the market for server hardware, though the market has been well aware.

“Overall the optics of the 2023 outlook (including flat organic growth) are not ideal, but we believe are well understood by the Street,” Michael Ciarmoli, an analyst at Truist Securities Inc., wrote in a note. The stock has dropped in the past six months but should “trade flat to up now that the decks have been cleared for 2023.”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip foundry, warned earlier this month of weak near-term sales, but forecast slight growth for the full year on an expected recovery in demand for server chips. The Taiwan market is closed Friday.

