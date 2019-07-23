(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks are poised to test a record high after better-than-expected second-quarter results from Texas Instruments Inc. boosted optimism despite a global slump in chip sales.

An exchange-traded fund that tracks the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained as much as 1.2% post-market, aided by a 7% surge in the shares of Texas Instruments, as well as advances by Analog Devices Inc. and Microchip Technology Inc. On Tuesday, the 30-member benchmark index closed 1% below its April record.

Chipmakers have been on a roller coaster ride in 2019 as investors have grappled with a trade war between the U.S. and China and lower sales. The chip benchmark suffered its worst month in more than a decade in May after a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies fell apart.

Texas Instruments cited "broad-based weakness" and said that the end markets it supplies performed as expected. Asked on the earnings call about demand in China, Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton said he saw "nothing unusual." The Dallas-based company forecast third-quarter revenue that, at the midpoint, trailed the average analyst estimate.

Semiconductor companies’ earnings and forecasts are often seen as a leading indicator of global economic growth because of the months it takes to manufacture the components and then build them into finished electronic devices. May marked the fifth-consecutive month of chip sales declines, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

