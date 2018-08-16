(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks may be poised to extend their longest skid in months after disappointing guidance from Nvidia Corp. and Applied Materials Inc. sent shares of both companies sliding in extended trading.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen 1.7 percent over the past three days as concerns mount about weakening demand and the effects of a trade war with China, while the broader market rallied. The last time the 30-member benchmark fell longer was an 8.5 percent rout over six days in April.

Nvidia, the biggest maker of graphics processors, had posted the index’s second-best performance year to date through Aug. 16. The company said it expects revenue in the fiscal third quarter will be about $3.25 billion at the midpoint of its forecast range, about $100 million below the average analyst estimate. Applied Materials, which makes equipment used to produce semiconductors and displays, forecast revenue in the current quarter of $3.85 billion to $4.15 billion, below the lowest analyst estimates.

