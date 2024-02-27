(Bloomberg) -- ASM International NV reported quarterly revenue that beat estimates as the Dutch chip-equipment maker continued to benefit from Chinese demand.

Revenue totaled €632.9 million ($687 million) in the fourth quarter, the Almere-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. That compares with an average estimate of €629 million, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

ASM, which is a major producer of atomic layer deposition equipment necessary to make advanced chips, has been trying to navigate an industry whose recovery remains uneven. Shares of ASML Holding NV, another Dutch company that makes gear for producing semiconductors, closed Tuesday at a record-high as it expects a rebound in the market.

ASM, however, forecast first-quarter revenue of €600 million to €640 million, falling short of analysts’ estimates of €643 million.

“While the broader semiconductor market is expected to recover in 2024,” the softer market conditions that the company experienced in the second half of 2023 are expected to continue into the first part of this year, ASM said in its statement.

