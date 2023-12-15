(Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. has regained its place as South Korea’s second-largest stock, riding the artificial intelligence boom to climb back ahead of slumping electric-vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd.

SK Hynix’s market value rose to about 99.5 trillion won ($77 billion) as of Thursday’s close, compared with LG Energy’s 98.9 trillion won. SK Hynix’s memory chip rival Samsung Electronics Co. remains far and away the largest Korean stock, at nearly 440 billion won.

A key supplier of high-bandwidth memory to Nvidia Corp., SK Hynix has seen its shares surge more that 80% so far this year. Combined with expectations for a recovery in more traditional memory chips, analyst are projecting the company will rebound to record annual revenue in 2024 after a big drop in sales and net loss this year.

In contrast, Tesla Inc. supplier LG Energy has dipped 3% in 2023 on a weak outlook for EV demand. LG Energy had mostly held the No. 2 spot in Korea’s stock market since its January 2022 listing.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.