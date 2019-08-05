(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks tumbled in pre-market trading on Monday as the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China added to headwinds surrounding the sector.

Chipmakers were broadly weaker, with Intel Corp. down 2% before the bell, Micron Technology Inc. off 4% and Texas Instruments Inc. down 2.5%. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF -- an exchange-traded fund that tracks a basket of chipmakers -- fell 3%.

While the semiconductor industry hit a record in late July, it has recently been trending lower. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has dropped for four straight sessions, losing nearly 7% over that stretch. Trade tensions have been a primary driver of the decline, as many chipmakers count China as a major market or as a key part of their supply chains.

Also in focus on Monday was the latest data from the Semiconductor Industry Association, which showed total semiconductor sales fell 17.7% in June.

RBC Capital Markets said that within the sub-sector of DRAM memory chips, average selling prices were down 46% in June, “the worst decline since March of 2008.”

Analyst Mitch Steves wrote that he was “surprised to see the severity of ASP declines across the board,” although he doesn’t think they are likely to get worse from current levels.

While the SIA data showed month-over-month growth of 4.9%, Deutsche Bank described the report as “another soft month of data” and said it came in below the bank’s expectations. The firm affirmed its cautious stance on the sector, with analyst Ross Seymore writing that “headwinds continue in the semi space, corroborated by weak SIA data & 2Q prints/3Q guides in earnings season thus far.”

Among notable results, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. cut its full-year forecast last week, while Qualcomm Inc. gave a disappointing fourth-quarter sales outlook. On the upside, Western Digital Corp. reported fourth-quarter revenue that missed expectations, but the company’s chief executive officer said it had “reached a cyclical trough.”

Over the weekend, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported second-quarter revenue that missed expectations and gave a weak third-quarter outlook. The stock slumped 6.7% in pre-market trading.

