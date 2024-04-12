(Bloomberg) -- The US is a standout destination for investors in artificial intelligence because of its push to develop more advanced chipmaking at home, according to Silicon Valley-based Celesta Capital.

The country has already jumped out to a lead with pioneer OpenAI kick-starting the current frenzy of interest in AI and Nvidia Corp. providing the most sought-after hardware for enabling it. With the Biden administration’s wide-ranging plan to support domestic semiconductor manufacturing and attract overseas industry leaders, venture investors see the US best-positioned to support nascent firms in the field.

“As investors in deep tech, we see tremendous opportunities, especially in the areas of AI and robotics, which seemed to suggest that the US opportunities are way ahead,” Sriram Viswanathan, a founding managing partner at Celesta, told Bloomberg News in an interview.

Viswanathan’s comments come as Washington is announcing a string of subsidies — including $20 billion in grants and loans to Intel Corp. — to help boost production of advanced chips at home, reduce reliance on overseas suppliers and better compete against China. Semiconductor firms have pledged to invest more than $230 billion on American soil since US President Joe Biden took office, spurred by the Chips and Science Act in 2022.

Celesta, which has more than $1 billion under management, has invested in chip and AI startups in the US working on technologies ranging from cancer-detecting software to visual recognition for autonomous driving.

Viswanathan spent nearly 20 years at Intel before co-founding his VC outfit. He said his fund currently also has a presence in India and Israel, but not China. The effects of the Covid pandemic brought a fresh zeal to efforts to ensure resilient supply chains, and that’s driven investors to pull back from certain markets.

“There’s a lot of retrenchment in venture capital and private equity that is actually becoming more constrained or very specific to each geography,” he said. “ As a consequence, I think most of our companies are expressly focusing on non-China opportunities.”

