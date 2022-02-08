Feb 8, 2022
Chipotle Jumps After Quarterly Sales Exceed Expectations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported sales that topped estimates as smoked brisket, strong delivery orders and higher prices helped results in the fourth quarter. The shares rose in late trading Tuesday.
- The key measure of comparable sales rose 15.2%, while analysts projected a 14.8% increase, according to Bloomberg data. Revenue was in line with estimates.
Key Insights
- The company increased its long-term restaurant goal to 7,000 in North America, up from a prior figure of 6,000. Chipotle is planning between 235 and 250 new stores this year, compared with 215 last year. It specifically cited “the success of small-town locations that are delivering unit economics at or better than traditional Chipotle locations.”
- Restaurants are struggling with food inflation, while also struggling to attract and retain workers. Chipotle is no exception, listing wages, beef and freight as factors that hurt profitability. The chain’s restaurant operating margin of 20.2% trailed an estimate of 20.7%.
- Digital sales represented 41.6% sales in the fourth quarter, compared with 42.8% in the prior period. About half of these were order-ahead transactions.
Market Reaction
- The shares climbed 6.7% in late trading in New York.
