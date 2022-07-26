(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported second-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ projections as the burrito chain added new locations and consumers proved willing to pay more. The company also provided an upbeat sales outlook.

Profit was $9.30 a share in the quarter ended June 30, excluding some items, surpassing the the estimate of $9.09 compiled by Bloomberg News. Chipotle sees the key gauge of same-store sales growing in the mid- to high-single digits in the third quarter.

Restaurant margin, a closely watched gauge of profitability, was 25.2% in the quarter, compared with an estimate of 25%. Chipotle benefited from higher menu prices in the quarter, while fewer deliveries meant that the related fees were lower. Higher hourly wages and food costs continue to weigh on profits.

The burrito chain has been expanding locations -- especially those with pick-up windows. Chipotle still expects to open between 235 and 250 new restaurants this year, as long as construction, permit and material delays don’t worsen.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol said the results demonstrate the chain’s customers are willing to pay more for their burritos. In a statement, he said the results were positive amid “inflation and consumer uncertainty.” The company is planning to increase its prices in August.

The shares rose as much as 8.4% in late trading in New York Tuesday. The stock has declined 25% this year through Tuesday’s close, above the S&P 500’s 18% drop.

