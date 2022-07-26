Jul 26, 2022
Chipotle Jumps on Profit Beat, Upbeat Sales Outlook
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported second-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ projections as the burrito chain added new locations and consumers proved willing to pay more. The company also provided an upbeat sales outlook.
- Profit was $9.30 a share in the quarter ended June 30, excluding some items, surpassing the the estimate of $9.09 compiled by Bloomberg News. Chipotle sees the key gauge of same-store sales growing in the mid- to high-single digits in the third quarter.
Key Insights
- Restaurant margin, a closely watched gauge of profitability, was 25.2% in the quarter, compared with an estimate of 25%. Chipotle benefited from higher menu prices in the quarter, while fewer deliveries meant that the related fees were lower. Higher hourly wages and food costs continue to weigh on profits.
- The burrito chain has been expanding locations -- especially those with pick-up windows. Chipotle still expects to open between 235 and 250 new restaurants this year, as long as construction, permit and material delays don’t worsen.
- Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol said the results demonstrate the chain’s customers are willing to pay more for their burritos. In a statement, he said the results were positive amid “inflation and consumer uncertainty.” The company is planning to increase its prices in August.
Market Reaction
- The shares rose as much as 8.4% in late trading in New York Tuesday. The stock has declined 25% this year through Tuesday’s close, above the S&P 500’s 18% drop.
