(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. builds its hiring plans around all the traditional seasons: spring, summer, fall, winter, burrito.

The chain intends to hire 19,000 workers for the peak March-to-May sales period it calls “burrito season.” The forecast apparently calls for more burritos this year, as Chipotle said last year it was planning to add 15,000 employees across its North American locations.

Chipotle has more than 110,000 employees at its 3,400 restaurants, which are mainly in the US with 40 in Canada and 26 in Europe. The company says almost three-quarters of its employees are in Gen Z, the cohort that’s 27 and under.

A year ago, when Chipotle set the 15,000-hires goal, it had about 105,000 workers.

Chipotle is also adding benefits for US staff such as access to mental-health resources in addition to matching retirement-fund contributions for workers with student-loan debt. It’s also offering a debit card that it says will help workers build their credit, among other perks.

