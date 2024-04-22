(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will open its first Middle East location, in Kuwait City on Tuesday, amid lower sales in the region among some US-based companies since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

The location will be at the country’s largest shopping mall, The Avenues, which averages about 1 million visitors per week, according to the Kuwait-based franchise operator Alshaya Group.

Chipotle is also expected to open a restaurant in Dubai later this year, with a total of four new locations planned for the region in 2024, Alshaya Group said.

US-based fast-food giants including Yum! Brands Inc., McDonald’s Corp. and Starbucks Corp. have reported weaker sales in the Middle East because of boycotts from consumers who say the companies aren’t doing enough to pressure Israel to end its offensive in Gaza.

Chipotle shares have gained 25% this year, compared with a 4.1% gain by the S&P 500 Index.

