(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s fourth-quarter sales and profit beat expectations as both transactions and check sizes rose, defying fears of waning consumer sentiment.

Same-store sales growth — a gauge that tracks restaurants open for more than a year — was 8.4%, surpassing the 7.1% analysts expected. Revenue of $2.52 billion topped the $2.49 billion average estimate.

The results were solidly in line with the guidance burrito chain offered investors in October. Chipotle has said it hasn’t seen pushback to higher prices, and analysts were anticipating solid results. A popular carne asada limited-time offer was expected to help.

For the full year, Chipotle sees growth continuing at a slightly slower pace, with comparable sales expected to expand by a mid-single-digits percentage.

The slowdown is already here for rivals such as McDonald’s Corp. and Starbucks Corp., which both reported reduced growth in their most recent reports. That suggests that the post-pandemic expansion is starting to taper off for many big restaurant operators.

Chipotle shares rose 3.3% to $2,569 in extended trading at 4:27 p.m. in New York. The stock has advanced 46% in the 12 months through Tuesday’s close, more than double the advance of the S&P 500 Index.

