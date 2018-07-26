(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is demonstrating that its recent momentum may be more than a blip.

The restaurant chain posted same-store sales that beat estimates in the second quarter, as new Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol starts to apply the lessons he learned at his former employer, Taco Bell.

After struggling to bring back diners in recent years following illness outbreaks, Chipotle is seeing better results under Niccol, who took the helm in March. In his first months on the job, the chain has started investing in store remodels, new food items, faster service times and a new advertising campaign.

Shares rose as much as 5.1 percent in New York after the close of regular trading. The stock was already up 55 percent year to date.

Same-store sales rose 3.3 percent, outpacing the 2.7 percent analysts had been expecting, according to Consensus Metrix.

Chipotle is tweaking almost everything as Niccol tries to remake the company more in the image of Taco Bell, which grew rapidly under his watch. A new marketing tagline is coming later this year, which will be followed by new advertising in 2019, Niccol said.

The chain is also testing new foods in New York City, including chocolate milkshakes, avocado tostadas and nachos. To capture the growing group of diners who prefer to get their food delivered, Chipotle has partnered with DoorDash and is adding a delivery option to its mobile app.

Additionally, Chipotle is starting a new loyalty program in the second half of this year, with the plan to roll it out more widely in 2019. This will be coupled with testing of digital order pick-up shelves and a new restaurant design this fall.

Meanwhile, Niccol, in search of a broader cultural change at the company, is moving its headquarters from Denver to Newport Beach, California -- just miles from Taco Bell’s head office. Chipotle said it expects charges of $115 million to $135 million as it relocates. Chipotle is also closing 55 to 65 poorly performing stores.

To contact the reporter on this story: Craig Giammona in New York at cgiammona@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Jonathan Roeder

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.