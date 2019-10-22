(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., the best performer in the S&P 500 Index this year, is keeping up its torrid pace, reporting results on Tuesday that outpaced expectations. The shares pared gains amid higher wage and commodity costs, however.

The key gauge of same-store sales rose 11% in the third quarter -- the ninth straight gain. Analysts had estimated 9.3%, according to Consensus Metrix. The company said it sees comparable sales at the high end of its previous forecast, which is for growth in the high-single digits.

Key Insights

Chipotle is getting results from digital and delivery, along with increased traditional advertising. The company also has been investing in pick-up shelves to speed up to-go orders. Digital sales increased 88%, the company said.

Chipotle said its target for new locations this year will be at the low end or slightly below its previous guidance for 140 to 155 stores. Some are being delayed into 2020 because the company is adding pick-up windows.

The chain may be facing higher commodity costs for protein in the future as African swine fever decimates the global pork supply and drives up other meat costs as well. Costs were higher for several ingredients, the company said, adding that wage and delivery expenses rose.

Market Reaction

The stock rose as much as 3.5% to $860 in late trading before paring much of the gain. Through the close, Chipotle’s stock has nearly doubled this year.

