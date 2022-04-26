(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. says inflation for food such as avocados, tortillas and dairy items may run into next year.

“Right now, if I was going to build a model, I would not build in a reduction in food cost,” Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said during a conference call after the company reported earnings Tuesday. “It looks like it’s more going to be something in 2023 before we see that.”

Hartung also said there’s uncertainty for the remainder of the year related to macroeconomic conditions.

Inflation is hitting some of Chipotle’s top-selling menu items hardest, including steak burritos and guacamole. Prices are also rising for sour cream, cheese and packaging material.

Chipotle’s restaurant margin was 20.7% in the first quarter, below the 21.8% estimate.

