Chipotle Seeks Break From Past by Tweaking Just About Everything

(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol has a message for investors: “We have a lot of work to do.”

Niccol, who took the helm earlier this year, said that work will entail investing in employees and store remodels, working on faster service times and better advertising to draw customers.

“There was a general lack of customer understanding,” Niccol said during an investor call Wednesday. “Our marketing dollars had been inefficiently allocated.”

Niccol has been working to quickly restore sales at the burrito chain that’s been hurt by multiple illness outbreaks and a data breach. Last week, Chipotle said it would start testing new foods in New York City including chocolate milkshakes, avocado tostadas and nachos. Niccol also recently partnered with DoorDash to offer delivery service.

The restaurant chain will begin testing a loyalty program in the second half of this year, which it expects to put in place more widely in 2019. It’s also planning to add delivery to its mobile app and expand its digital order pick-up shelf tests.

Chipotle shares were little changed in late trading after closing down 1 percent to $457.24 in New York. They have jumped 58 percent this year, a strong sign that investors are liking the new plans.

As a part of the company shake-up, Chipotle’s has already announced that its headquarters is being relocated to Newport Beach, California, from Denver. The new location is near the Irvine, California, head office of Niccol’s former employer, Taco Bell.

Chipotle expects to register charges of $115 million to $135 million in the coming quarters as the company moves its headquarters and closes 55 to 65 poorly performing stores.

In the past, Chipotle has mostly stayed away from menu changes and international expansion. As of March 31, Chipotle had more than 2,400 restaurants with just a handful of those overseas. It did try selling Asian food with its ShopHouse offshoot but closed that chain last year.

