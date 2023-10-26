(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares rose after sales beat expectations and the burrito chain forecast an acceleration in the fourth quarter even after raising prices.

Same-store sales — a gauge of how restaurants open for more than year are performing — rose 5% in the third quarter, more than the 4.4% analysts polled by Bloomberg had anticipated. For the fourth quarter, the company is anticipating a more aggressive expansion clip, guiding to a mid- to high-single-digit range.

Chipotle raised prices by about 3% starting in mid-October and it isn’t seeing “any resistance so far” to its costlier meals, Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said Thursday in an interview.

Chipotle shares jumped 4.6% at 9:34 a.m. on Friday in New York. The stock had advanced 30% this year through Thursday’s close, outpacing the 16% rise of the S&P 500 consumer-discretionary index.

Read More: Chipotle Gains as Carne Asada Return Boosts Traffic: Street Wrp

More transactions drove growth in the third quarter, with higher prices also playing a role, the company said in a statement. The company has continued to have “really good traffic results” in October, Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol told analysts in a Thursday earnings call.

Transaction growth will encourage investors, given how much higher prices have driven revenue in recent quarters. Even so, the most recent period’s comparable-sales growth rate was the slowest since the second quarter of 2020, the nadir of a pandemic-induced sales slump. The company has repeatedly said its offerings are a good value for cash-tight consumers amid higher levels of inflation.

Earnings, excluding some items, were $11.36 a share, beating Wall Street’s expectations. Revenue rose 11% from a year earlier to $2.5 billion.

(Updates shares.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.