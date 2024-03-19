(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s board proposed a 50-to-1 stock split to broaden the burrito chain’s investor base after a 13,000% run-up in the stock since its initial public offering.

The split would be the first in the company’s 30-year history, Chipotle said in a statement late Tuesday. The company went public in January 2006 at $22 a share. The stock now trades at about $3,000, the fourth highest on the S&P 500 Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, Chipotle shares rose 8% to $3,019.97 at 9:37 a.m. in New York. The stock had gained about 30% so far in 2024 following a 65% advance last year.

Shareholders will be asked to approve the split — which the company says would be one of the biggest in New York Stock Exchange history — at a June 6 annual meeting. The change should make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader range of investors, Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said in the statement.

The split doesn’t change the underlying economic value of the company, Baird analyst David Tarantino said, but it’s a “small positive for the shares, in the sense that the move should aid trading liquidity.”

Investors will get 49 additional shares per share held, Chipotle said. The split shares will start trading on June 26.

Chipotle will also give a one-time equity grant to restaurant general managers and crew members who’ve worked at the chain for more than 20 years, the company said. That’s “perhaps a positive signal related to management’s confidence in the business and underlying fundamentals,” Tarantino said.

Hartung attributed the stock’s surge to “record revenues, profits and growth.” Chipotle last month posted fourth-quarter results that beat expectations as both transactions and check sizes rose, bucking a slowdown that hurt other chains.

After enjoying a comeback earlier in the decade, stock splits have been on the wane in recent years. Chipotle would be just the fourth company in the S&P 500 to split its stock since the end of 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Walmart Inc. and Cooper Cos. both split their stocks this year. That compares with about two dozen from 2020 through 2022.

