(Bloomberg) -- Chloe Zhao just became the first Chinese and Asian woman to win an Oscar for best director. Some movie buffs are now pondering if the prestigious award will help her smooth Beijing’s feathers ruffled by controversial comments she made almost a decade ago.

The screening of her critically-acclaimed film “Nomadland,” which was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in China on April 23, is in limbo. The reason for the cold shoulder is attributed to a 2013 interview in which Zhao, 39, is said to have described her home country as “a place where there are lies everywhere.” State-backed Global Times, in a commentary last month, said she needs to face the consequences, but also sounded conciliatory by arguing against a ban.

At the awards ceremony on Sunday in Los Angeles, Zhao alluded to her Chinese and Confucian roots that kept her “going when things get hard” and for her belief that “people at birth are inherently good.”

“This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other,” she said.

The top Hollywood honor could soften Beijing’s stance, said Stanley Rosen, a China politics and film specialist at the University of Southern California. The country has tried “so desperately to show that it can nurture creative talent under its authoritarian system,” he said, adding the government also expects Zhao to clarify her remarks. She hasn’t commented on the controversy yet, at least not in public.

The uncertainty surrounding the much-acclaimed film’s screening in the world’s biggest movie market is the latest example of the difficulties businesses face in China. President Xi Jinping-controlled Communist Party’s increasing sensitivity to perceived slights and criticisms in its clash with the West is forcing companies to walk a fine line. Those who ran afoul earlier include the National Basketball Association over a deleted tweet on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, and brands such as H & M and Nike over reported forced labor in Xinjiang region.

For Walt Disney Co.’s Searchlight Pictures -- the distributor of “Nomadland” -- China is a critical market to boost the movie’s worldwide ticket sales estimated by Box Office Mojo at $5.5 million since its January U.S. release. Unlike in the U.S., many cinema halls in China have relaxed capacity limits after the end of pandemic-induced restrictions. The Asian country’s box-office receipts are set for another record year, with ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment estimating collections of 20.3 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) as of April 26.

With “Eternals” -- also directed by Zhao -- expected to be released in the U.S. in November, Zhao will be under pressure to placate China because the movie, a Marvel Studios superhero film, “needs the Chinese market” where she will be required to actively promote it, said Rosen.

