(Bloomberg) -- Yogurt billionaire Hamdi Ulukaya has bought San Francisco-based Anchor Brewing for an undisclosed amount.

Ulukaya, the Turkey-born founder and chief executive officer of Chobani, acquired the brewer and its 2.2-acre (0.9 hectare) facility on the eastern side of the city through his family office, Shepherd Futures.

The 127-year-old brewery best known for its Anchor Steam lager ceased operating in July. Its owner at the time, Japan’s Sapporo Holdings Ltd., cited declining sales as the reason, which shocked the craft brewer’s acolytes.

Ulukaya described his decision as a bet on both the company and its home city’s revitalization. “Both are experiencing the magic of rebirth,” Ulukaya, 52, said in a statement Friday announcing the acquisition. “San Francisco is at the heart of Anchor Brewing, and Anchor embodies so much of what makes this city great.”

The billionaire founded Chobani almost two decades ago in upstate New York. He’d recently immigrated from Turkey and was struck by the limited and low-quality yogurt available in most US stores. He used a Small Business Administration loan to found Chobani, whose name is inspired by the Turkish word for shepherd.

It isn’t Ulukaya’s first foray beyond dairy products: He acquired a significant stake in Philadelphia-based coffee roaster La Colombe in 2015. Chobani, which also sells coffee creamers and oat milk, bought the entire company last year for $900 million.

