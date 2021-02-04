(Bloomberg) -- Chobani LLC, which helped popularize Greek yogurt in the U.S., is preparing for a possible initial public offering later this year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The Norwich, New York-based company hopes the offering could value it at as much as $10 billion, the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya told the newspaper the company was considering “all options” to support its growth. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

Read More: Chobani’s CEO Is a Pro-Employee Billionaire in Expansion Mode

Closely held Chobani, which earns more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue, has found itself in the middle of the elevated eat-at-home craze, fueled by the pandemic. Right before the virus hit, the yogurt maker expanded into plant milks and coffee creamers, helping buoy sales as more Americans skip the coffee shop and make breakfast at home.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.