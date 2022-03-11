Chobani to Delay IPO With U.S. at Lowest Mark Since 2016

(Bloomberg) -- Chobani Inc. is delaying plans for an initial public offering based on current market conditions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Four executives are leaving for reasons unrelated to the IPO timing, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public.

The yogurt maker, which filed in November to go public, has put its IPO on hold until at least the second half of this year or early next year, depending on whether the market improves, the person said.

The four executives leaving Chobani are Chief Operating Officer Peter McGuinness, Chief People Officer Grace Zuncic, Chief Strategy Officer Michelle Brooks and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Cristina Alesci, the person said.

The $2.7 billion raised by 34 companies on U.S. exchanges since Jan. 1 is the least for any quarter since 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, excluding blank-check companies. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the departures and the IPO delay.

