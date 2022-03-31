(Bloomberg) -- The $100 billion cocoa industry largely begins in South America and Africa. Ivory Coast and Ghana are among the biggest producers of beans, beans that are eventually shipped raw to the European Union. Once there, they are transformed into the chocolate products consumers know and love.

The big money to be made, however, is in the production and sale of chocolate, rather than the hard work of farming and harvesting. In this episode of Africa+, we explore how cocoa farming was first introduced to Africa by European colonial powers, and how African governments and entrepreneurs are now looking to break the colonial cycle, and keep more of the profits in Africa.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.