(Bloomberg) -- Choice Hotels International Inc. took its offer to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. public after Wyndham walked away from negotiations to create a dominant player in the budget hotel space.

Choice is offering to pay $90 a share in cash and stock, in a deal valued at about $9.8 billion including the assumption of debt, according to a statement Tuesday. The deal price is 30% above the $69.10 that Wyndham’s stock price closed at Monday, and an 11% premium to the stock’s 52-week high, according to the statement.

Shares in Wyndham rose more than 11% to $76.81 at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday. Choice shares were down about 5.2% to $118.39. Choice’s stock has increased 11% since the beginning of the year through Monday’s close.

While the companies have discussed the potential transaction for months, Wyndham’s decision to break off negotiations prompted Choice to take its offer public, the company said.

“We have long respected Wyndham’s business and are confident that this combination would significantly accelerate both Choice’s and Wyndham’s long-term organic growth strategy,” Choice Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pacious said in the statement.

Choice made its initial proposal in April, offering to acquire Wyndham for $80 a share, according to the statement. It sweetened its bid in the weeks that followed, eventually increasing the price to $90 and bumping the cash component to 55%.

According to Choice, Wyndham acknowledged the strategic logic for combining the companies and suggested that the offer was in a “negotiable range” before raising concerns including the timing of regulatory approval and the value of Choice’s stock. Wyndham later stopped engaging.

A representative for Wyndham didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Combining the two companies would create a giant player in the world of budget hotels. Wyndham operates more than 9,000 hotels across 24 brands, including Days Inn, Ramada and Super 8. Choice has about 7,500 hotels and 22 brands, including midscale, extended stay and economy offerings.

Competitive Space

The economy hotel segment was an industry darling during the pandemic, with occupancies holding up better than higher-rated properties. The strong performance attracted the attention of companies including Marriott International Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., which have introduced new brands focused on lower price points.

Combining Choice and Wyndham could help the companies better compete for franchisees against larger industry players. It would also create roughly $150 million in cost savings and “topline growth potential,” according to Choice.

Even so, the proposal comes at a time when borrowing costs are high and the US lodging recovery is slowing. The current proposal would likely require Choice to add $4.5 billion in incremental debt issuance, according to a note Tuesday from Baird analyst Michael Bellisario.

“Strategically, we continue to believe a merger makes long-term sense,” Bellisario wrote in the note. “Financially, the pro forma leverage profile is quite high. How many WH shareholders want CHH shares? Is now the right time to be adding $4.5 billion of debt? Can Choice raise its offer?”

