(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique has confirmed 139 cases of cholera in the wake of a tropical cyclone that hit the southern African nation and killed more than 460 people.

None of the cases has yet proven fatal, Ussene Isse, a director at the nation’s health ministry, said Thursday by phone. A day earlier, the number of confirmed cases was just five.

President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday announced plans for Mozambique to vaccinate 800,000 people against the water-borne disease, which causes diarrhea and can be fatal if untreated.

