(Bloomberg) -- A growing cholera outbreak in Haiti has killed at least 18 people and left hundreds sick just in the area surrounding the capital, the Pan American Health Organization said Wednesday.

More than 260 people are suspected to be infected with the disease, though the true number is likely much higher, as violent disorder has made much of the country inaccessible, PAHO Director Carissa Eitenne said.

“Cholera has arrived amid serious ongoing social and political unrest,” Eitenne said in a statement Wednesday. These “complicate efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and to respond the outbreak,” she added.

The health threat comes as Haiti is requesting international armed forces be deployed to help tame the violence. Heavily-armed gangs now control swathes of the nation, hampering deliveries of fuel, food and water.

Deadly Resurgence

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US would provide security assistance to the Haitian National Police to counter gang violence and restore order.

The US will also pull visas of people and their families who are connected to the gangs, and is analyzing other sanctions, Blinken said.

“As Haiti faces a deadly resurgence of cholera, malign actors continue to fund and foment violence, as well as block the supply of fuel and humanitarian access for life-saving assistance,” Blinken said. “Today, we are announcing new measures to provide the needed support to the people of Haiti and to hold those who continue to foment violence accountable.”

US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, is leading a delegation to Port-au-Prince Wednesday and Thursday.

Cholera is contracted by ingesting contaminated food or water and kills between 21,000 and 143,000 people per year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

In 2010, a cholera outbreak linked to a UN outpost killed almost 10,000 people in Haiti and sickened more than 820,000, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

