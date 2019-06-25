Chopper Pilot in NYC Crash Was Lost in Clouds, Trying to Land

(Bloomberg) -- The pilot on a private helicopter that slammed into a Manhattan high-rise on June 10 became lost in clouds and was trying to return to the East River heliport where he’d taken off minutes earlier.

The pilot, who was flying erratically after entering thick clouds, radioed the East 34th Street helicopter landing pad to say he “did not know where he was,” the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday in a preliminary report.

The helicopter apparently hit the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue at a high speed, descending several hundred feet before striking the roof and breaking into small pieces, according to the report. The pilot, who was not certified to fly in clouds, had told others at the heliport that he thought there was a window in the bad weather through which he could fly.

The route he flew after taking off was erratic, the NTSB said. First he flew south over the East River before reversing course and flying north. Later he flew over Manhattan, zigzagging and changing altitude several times in a zone where helicopters aren’t supposed to fly.

A weather station at nearby Central Park showed clouds were blanketing the city just below the top of the building that was struck.

The helicopter was owned by a corporation linked to New York real estate investment firm American Continental Properties LLC. The Fire Department identified the pilot as Tim McCormack. He was the only person aboard and he died in the accident.

