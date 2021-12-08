Dec 8, 2021
Chopper With India’s Chief of Defense Staff On Board Crashes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A helicopter carrying India’s chief of defense staff Gen. Bipin Rawat has crashed in southern India, according to the Indian Air Force.
Few other details were immediately available.
