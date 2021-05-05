52m ago
Chorus Aviation signs 3-year air cargo contract with Purolator
The Canadian Press
The agreement follows the completion of an initial six-month trial.
Purolator says the deal complements its existing network and will mean more service options for cross-border shipments.
Chorus is best known for its Jazz Aviation subsidiary which provides regional air service for Air Canada, but chief executive Joe Randell says air cargo is a growing area of focus.
Under the agreement, Chorus subsidiary Voyageur Aviation Corp. will replace two Dash 8-100 Simplified Package Freighters used for the trial service with two Dash 8-100 Package Freighters.
Voyageur designed and developed the Dash 8-100 PF which can carry a typical payload of 4,500 kilograms and 39 cubic metres.