Chris Blumas, portfolio manager, Raymond James Investment Counsel

FOCUS: North American large cap stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The global economic backdrop has continued to strengthen over the last few months with the roll out of vaccines allowing countries around the world to reopen to varying degrees. Strong demand has driven a recovery in consumption and employment and contributed to strong GDP growth. While not surprisingly, inflation has also increased. While the uncertainty surrounding the permanence and magnitude of inflation will likely persist for some time, it appears that interest rates a likely to remain relatively low for quite some time. As the global economy continues to reopen, the threat of higher inflation and the potential for higher interest rates are likely to continue to overhang the equity markets.

So far this year, it has been the cyclical sectors of the market that are driving performance. Leading the way have been the energy and financial sectors as higher oil prices and lower credit losses have boosted profits for energy producers and banks and driven share prices higher. The pent up demand and supply constraints brought on by the global pandemic have caused upward pressure on the prices of almost every commodity. However, in recent months, commodity prices have softened somewhat as China has reduced its import activity in crude oil, iron ore, and copper.

Ultra-low rates and a wave of liquidity have created an updraft in valuations that has spread across almost every asset class, geography, and sector. While the shape and the duration of the current economic recovery remain uncertain, there are pockets of value in today’s equity markets. Sectors of the market that look to offer attractive value in include energy infrastructure, financials, health care, and REIT’s. Going forward, I think that investors should remain well diversified and defensively positioned and avoid the temptation to speculate and chase the returns on high momentum securities.

TOP PICKS:

Yum China (YUMC NYSE)

Yum China is the largest restaurant operator in China. The company generates revenues through company owned restaurants and from franchise fees. Yum China’s most well-known brands are KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut but their restaurant portfolio also includes a number of other well-known local brands and concepts. While some near term headwinds associated with COVID-19 persist, the company’s resilient business model, proven management team, and strong digital capabilities should allow it to continue growing sales and profits at an above average rate. The company has a very strong balance sheet and at the end of its most recent quarter announced plans to accelerate its network expansion. The shares currently trade at 27x forward earnings and have a dividend yield of 0.8 per cent.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR NYSE)

KKR is an alternative asset manager with a unique business model and a global presence. The company earns a variety of fees (management, transaction, monitoring, & performance) from managing third party capital. KKR has $425 billion in assets under management (AUM) and around one-third of this AUM is perpetual in nature. The company recently acquired Global Atlantic, one of the largest annuity providers in the US, to bolster its permanent capital base and give the firm greater access to a low-cost source of funds. Overall, KKR is scaling very well and is expected to continue raising large amounts of capital over the medium term (3-5 years) as institutional investors continue to shift more of their assets into higher yielding asset classes. The shares currently trade at 17x forward earnings and have a dividend yield of 0.9 per cent.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD/B TSX)

Couche-Tard is a Canadian-based convenience store operator with a global presence. The company has a coast-to-coast presence across North America and leading market share across several markets in Europe. In its most recent fiscal year, Couche-Tard generated around 70 per cent of its revenues and gross profit in the United States. The company recently completed a global rebranding initiative under the Circle K banner and is well positioned to continue consolidating a fragmented industry. While the recent acquisition environment has been challenging for Couche-Tard given its cost discipline unwillingness to over pay for a target company, its balance sheet remains in great shape and there are numerous opportunities for further consolidation. While there are a few notable pressures facing the industry, including rising labor costs and the structural decline of cigarette sales, the company is able to effectively offset these pressures with its scale and sophisticated pricing model. The shares currently trade at 18x forward earnings and have a dividend yield of 0.7 per cent.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND YUMC NYSE Y Y Y KKR NYSE N N Y ATD/B TSX Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: Aug. 21, 2020

CVS Health Corp. (CVS NYSE)

Then: $63.94

Now: $85.24

Return: 31%

Total Return: 34%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN TSX)

Then: $18.45

Now: $19.62

Return: 6%

Total Return: 11%

Chartwell Retirement Residences REIT (CSH-U TSX)

Then: $10.46

Now: $13.40

Return: 28%

Total Return: 34%

Total Return Average: 26%