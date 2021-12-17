Chris Blumas, portfolio manager, Raymond James Investment Counsel

FOCUS: North American large cap stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Inflation and the tapering plans of the Federal Reserve continue to dominate the headlines. While there is no shortage of worries facing investors these days, these two variables appear to be the most significant.

Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve gave the market notice that it was going to start aggressively tapering its bond purchases. The Federal Reserve recently announced plans to accelerate this tapering by $30B per month. Going forward, this translates into $130B of bond purchases (or future liquidity injections into the capital markets) from now until the end of Q1 2022. Overall, an injection of this magnitude is significantly less than the $1 trillion that was originally expected to be injected when the plan was introduced. This change suggests that the wave of liquidity that has driven assets prices higher over the last two years is starting to crest and reach its upper limit.

Inflation is rising around the world at a rate that hasn’t been seen for many decades and could stick around longer than initially expected. Pent up demand and supply constraints brought on by the global pandemic have caused commodity prices and shipping costs to soar. With exceptionally low nominal interest rates and negative real returns, investors holding cash and low yielding fixed income securities risk a loss in purchasing power over time.

While putting investment dollars to work in this uncertain environment can be challenging, equities still look like the most attractive asset class for investors. There are pockets of value in today’s markets and sectors that look to offer attractive value include: energy infrastructure, financials, and REITs. Going forward, I think that investors should remain well diversified and defensively positioned and avoid the temptation to speculate and chase returns on businesses with unstable business models and/or extreme overvaluation.

TOP PICKS:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD TSX) – Last bought at $47.09 on Nov.26, 2021 *no longer a dual class stock

Couche-Tard is a Canadian-based convenience store operator with a global presence. The company has a coast-to-coast presence across North America and leading market share across several markets in Europe. In its most recent fiscal year, Couche-Tard generated around 70 per cent of its revenues and gross profit in the United States. The company recently completed a global rebranding initiative under the Circle K banner and is well positioned to continue consolidating a fragmented industry. While the recent acquisition environment has been challenging for Couche-Tard given its cost discipline unwillingness to overpay for a target company, its balance sheet remains in great shape and there are numerous opportunities for further consolidation. While there are a few notable pressures facing the industry, including rising labor costs and the structural decline of cigarette sales, the company can effectively offset these pressures with its scale and sophisticated pricing model. The shares currently trade at 16x forward earnings and have a dividend yield of 0.9 per cent.

Yum China (YUMC NYSE) – Last bought at $50.77 on Dec. 10, 2021

Yum China is the largest restaurant operator in China. The company generates revenues through company owned restaurants and from franchise fees. Yum China’s most well-known brands are KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut but their restaurant portfolio also includes a number of other well-known local brands and concepts. While some near-term headwinds associated with global pandemic persist, the company’s resilient business model, proven management team, and strong digital capabilities should allow it to continue growing sales and profits at an above average rate. The company has an exceptionally strong balance sheet (net cash of $4.4 billion or $10 per share) and at the end of its most recent quarter announced plans to accelerate its network expansion. The shares currently trade at 18x adjusted forward earnings and have an adjusted trailing free cash flow yield of 4.1 per cent.

Algonquin Power (AQN TSX) – Last bought at $17.67 on Dec. 10, 2021

Algonquin is a diversified utility with a mix of generation, transmission, and distribution assets. The company generates the majority (~95 per cent) of its revenue in the United States and has two main business groups: regulated services and renewable energy. Algonquin generates most of its profits from regulated utility services and has low commodity price exposure through inflation-indexed long-term power purchasing agreements (PPAs). Additionally, the company has an attractive near-term capital program and a proven acquisition strategy that focuses on acquiring underperforming assets. The shares currently trade at 10 times forward funds from operations and have a dividend yield of almost 5 per cent.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ATD TSX Y Y Y YUMC NYSE Y Y Y AQN TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: April 29, 2020

Enbridge (ENB TSX)

Then: $44.37

Now: $47.52

Return: 7%

Total Return: 20%

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM/A TSX)

Then: $48.51

Now: $73.73

Return: 52%

Total Return: 54%

Dollar Tree (DLTR NASD)

Then: $80.86

Now: $138.68

Return: 72%

Total Return: 72%

Total Return Average: 49%