(Bloomberg) --

Chris Christie said he was released from the hospital Saturday, a week after he checked as “precautionary measure” after testing positive for Covid-19, the former New Jersey governor said on Twitter.

The two-term Republican governor, who has a history of obesity and chronic asthma, entered Morristown Medical Center on Oct. 3. He recently participated in President Donald Trump’s preparations for his first TV debate with Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

Christie, 58, also attended the White House Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci has since called the gathering a Covid “super-spreader event.” The president, his wife, top staffers and two Republican senators tested positive for Covid-19 after that event.

Christie in his tweet thanked his “extraordinary” doctors and nurses, and said he’ll have “more to say about all of this” next week. His health history may have increased his risks of getting complications from the coronavirus.

In the past, Christie has said obesity was “one of the struggles of my life.” In 2011, he was taken to a hospital following an asthma attack en route to an event.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.