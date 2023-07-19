(Bloomberg) -- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said that he would consider keeping Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell even though he could’ve acted sooner to raise interest rates to slow inflation.

“I don’t have anything that I think Jay has done horribly wrong. I think that he probably should have started tightening sooner than he did. I think he waited too long on that,” Christie said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power.”

Christie stressed the importance of the independence of the Fed, drawing a contrast with his chief rival for the GOP presidential nomination, onetime ally, ex-President Donald Trump, who has criticized Powell after nominating him to lead the US central bank in 2017. While Trump hasn’t said that he would aim to fire Powell should he retake the White House in 2024, he’s said that he’s no longer a “big fan” of the Fed chairman, telling Fox News in March that Powell is “too interest-rate happy.”

Powell, who was renominated by President Joe Biden, is serving a four-year term as Fed chair that expires in May 2026.

The former New Jersey governor said that the Fed should pause its string of interest-rate hikes, saying the objective to cool inflation may have already been achieved and warning about the risk tipping the economy into recession.

At its June meeting, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged after 10 straight hikes going back to March 2022. The central bank is widely expected to raise borrowing costs at its policy meeting next week.

“I think that they should probably take a bit of a breather to see what the lag effect is,” Christie said. “We’re not seeing inflation staying. We’re seeing it drop. And so I think the Fed may have done its work already.”

--With assistance from Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.