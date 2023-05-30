(Bloomberg) -- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is laying the foundation for a 2024 presidential run, with allies establishing a super political action committee that could give a boost to a long-shot bid to challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Tell It Like It Is, a super PAC that trades on Christie’s brash-talking New Jersey brand, will be run by GOP operative Brian Jones, a veteran of the John McCain and Mitt Romney presidential campaigns, according to a person involved in the discussions.

Republican National Committee member Bill Palatucci will serve as chairman, and veteran GOP consultants Russ Schriefer and Brent Seaborn will advise on messaging and voter targeting.

The super PAC was first reported by the New York Times. Unlike campaigns, super PACs can accept unlimited funds to support candidates with television ads as long as they don’t coordinate directly with the candidate.

Christie has been openly exploring a presidential run for months, appearing in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire and openly criticizing Trump in interviews. As a former Trump supporter who helped him prepare for debates against Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, he argues that he would be the candidate best positioned to score a knockout blow against the former president.

