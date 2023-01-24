Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Chris Hipkins was officially sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, completing the handover from Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins was appointed to the role Wednesday in Wellington by Governor-General Cindy Kiro, who earlier accepted Ardern’s formal resignation. Carmel Sepuloni was sworn in as deputy prime minister.

The ruling Labour Party has completed its leadership transition less than a week after Ardern’s shock announcement that she was stepping down. Hipkins must now rebuild support for the party, which has lagged the opposition in opinion polls, ahead of an election in October.

He will chair his first cabinet meeting later Wednesday.

