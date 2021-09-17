(Bloomberg) --

The European People’s Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, nominated key lawmakers that will guide the biggest overhaul of the European Union’s flagship emissions-reduction program.

Christian Democrats in the EPP on Friday chose Swedish lawmaker Sara Skyttedal to help shape the carbon market’s reform in the Parliament’s energy committee. The nomination comes after the political group picked German lawmaker Peter Liese to oversee the overhaul of the EU Emissions Trading System in the key environment committee.

The EU wants to accelerate the pace of pollution cuts in its carbon market as part of a broader strategy to speed up the transition to a green economy. The ETS will need to be aligned with the bloc’s new goal to reduce emissions at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.

In his role as the so-called rapporteur for the reform of the carbon market in the environment committee, Liese will draft a report on the European Commission’s proposal to reform the ETS and represent the Parliament in negotiations with national government. Skyttedal will help draft a similar report in the energy committee, which will submit its own opinion in the legislative process.

The EPP on Friday also nominated German lawmaker Markus Pieper to lead the legislature’s work on the revision of the Renewable Energy Directive, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.