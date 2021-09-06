(Bloomberg) -- Christian Democrats in the European People’s Party will get to nominate a lawmaker to guide the biggest reform of the European Union’s carbon market through its legislature, following an allocation of various party roles.

The European Parliament’s environment committee on Monday decided how to divide among political groups several draft laws that form the EU “Fit for 55” package, its chairman, Pascal Canfin, said on Twitter. That plan, put forward by the European Commission in July, aims to ensure Europe cuts emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.

The EPP, the biggest group in the EU Parliament, will choose a lead lawmaker for a draft law to strengthen the Emissions Trading System, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. It will also get to nominate the leaders of proposals about aviation in the carbon market, the Climate Social Fund and national emissions-reduction goals outside the trading system.

The Social Democrats will choose a member to head up parliamentary work on proposals for a carbon border adjustment mechanism -- essentially a levy on imported pollution for certain industries. They will also nominate their candidate to oversee work to strengthen the Market Stability Reserve, regulations for the supply of carbon permits in the Emissions Trading System.

A lawmaker from the liberal Renew group will steer through the parliament a regulation to cut car emissions, and a member of the Green party will lead work on a proposal related to forestry and land use. The next step for each of the political groups is deciding which politicians will lead the various efforts.

