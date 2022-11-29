(Bloomberg) -- UK citizens who describe themselves as Christian dropped below 50% for the first time, new Census data released on Tuesday show.

Only 46.2% of people in England and Wales said they were Christian in 2021, compared with 59.3% in 2011, according to the Office for National Statistics. Those saying they had no religion accounted for well over a third, up from a quarter a decade earlier.

Increases in other faiths were more marginal. People describing themselves as Muslim rose to 6.5% from 4.9%. Those saying they were Hindu increased to 1.7% from 1.5%.

London held its position as the most religiously diverse region in England and Wales in the 2021 Census, with over a quarter of all residents describing themselves as a faith other than Christian.

