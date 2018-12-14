Christie Is Trump’s Top Candidate for Chief of Staff, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the leading candidate to be Donald Trump’s next chief of staff as the president closes in on a successor to John Kelly, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Trump met with Christie at the White House on Thursday after a holiday reception. The president announced Kelly’s departure last weekend without arranging a replacement, leading to a chaotic and hasty job search after his top choice, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Nick Ayers, turned down the post.

The president hasn’t made a final decision and could change his mind, the people cautioned. He’s scheduled to have lunch on Friday with another candidate for the job, his former deputy campaign manager David Bossie.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Michael Shepard

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.