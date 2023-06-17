(Bloomberg) -- Chris Christie made millions of dollars in lobbying and consultancy fees in the past six years after leaving his New Jersey governor position in 2018, the New York Times reported.

While the paper couldn’t provide an exact figure on how much Christie earned, it said he profited from his relationship with former President Donald Trump and ties to pharmaceutical, medical and sports betting companies. The Times said its story was based on more than 30 people familiar with Christie’s lobbying and consulting work.

Since leaving office, the 60-year-old former New Jersey governor has had links to Pacira BioSciences Inc., fantasy sports giant DraftKings and lottery company Scientific Games, the paper said.

He was also involved in helping Malaysian businessman and fugitive Jho Low negotiate a deal with Justice Department lawyers, the NYT said, adding Christie and two law firms were paid $15 million from Low’s seized assets for their work.

Those past connections are coming under scrutiny now that Christie is running for president against his former friend, Trump. But the uncertainty around Christie’s wealth is partly because he hasn’t yet been required to file a personal financial disclosure, a requirement for federal candidates.

The New York Times said his campaign declined to comment on his finances and post-governor clients and contracts.

