Christine Poole, CEO and managing director at GlobeInvest Capital Management

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The outlook for the global economic growth continues to improve driven by increased production of several approved vaccines and swift distribution in many countries.

The extension of government income support programs and the additional fiscal stimulus package in the U.S. augers well for consumers and businesses until a self-sustaining recovery takes hold. With household net worth in both Canada and the U.S. at record highs, consumers are well-positioned to deploy spending as economies and service industries reopen.

The speed at which bond yields have risen in recent months was unexpected and can be attributed to a steeper trajectory of the economic recovery than originally forecast. While the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield is back to its pre-pandemic level, it remains very low from a historical perspective.

Core inflation is a key factor influencing monetary policy decisions by central banks. Inflation will firm as economic growth strengthens however it needs to rise meaningfully on an ongoing basis before the U.S. Fed will deviate from its current path. An accommodative policy stance is expected to prevail until there is a substantial recovery in the labour market.

We remain constructive on equities as corporate profit growth is accelerating and broadening across industry sectors, providing valuation support for further price gains.

TOP PICKS:

Apple (AAPL NASD) recent purchase price $120 range in March 2021

Apple has successfully transitioned from a product driven company to a provider of both products and recurring high margin services, with the latter accounting for a third of profits. Apple’s large and growing installed base is supportive for continued growth in services as more digital offerings are added and higher attach rates to its wearables. Apple offers a modest dividend yield of 0.7 per cent.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP-U TSX) recent purchase price $51 range March 2021

Brookfield Renewable is an international renewable power energy producer with generation assets in hydroelectric, wind and solar. The company’s cash flows are supported by a strong contract profile with 95 per cent of total generation under long-term contracts, with a weighted average remaining contract length of 15 years. With a track record of consistently increasing its distribution, Brookfield Renewable currently provides a yield of 3.0 per cent.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ NYSE) recent purchase price $158 range in March 2021

Johnson & Johnson is a global diversified healthcare company, manufacturing a broad range of products within three segments: Pharmaceuticals (51 per cent of sales), Medical Devices (32 per cent) and Consumer Health (17 per cent). Approximately 70 per cent of sales are derived from products that have a #1 or #2 global share. Johnson & Johnson offers consistent stable earnings and dividend growth. One of a few triple-A rated companies left in North America, Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years and offers investors a dividend yield of 2.5 per cent.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND AAPL NASD Y Y Y BEP-U TSX Y Y Y JNJ NYSE Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: March 13, 2020

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM/A TSX) 3 for 2 stock split April 2, 20220

Then: $73.39 (adjusted price: $48.92)

Now: $54.21

Return: 11%

Total Return: 12%

Fortis Inc. (FTS TSX)

Then: $52.29

Now: $53.00

Return: 1%

Total Return: 5%

Microsoft (MSFT NASD)

Then: $158.83

Now: $237.79

Return: 50%

Total Return: 51%

Total Return Average: 23%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BAM/A TSX Y Y Y FTS TSX Y Y Y MSFT NASD Y Y Y

