(Bloomberg) -- This Christmas holiday could be the “greenest yet” thanks to advances in the UK’s renewable energy provisions, the government said.

The 3 gigawatt of electricity installed between January and September of this year is enough to cook 1 billion pigs in blankets in an air fryer or 3 million turkeys, providing a bird for every household in Scotland, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in an email Friday.

A growth in renewable energy generation is viewed as an essential policy for the UK, amid the energy crisis in Europe and a looming climate disaster. More low carbon power generation is set to come in following years including offshore wind farms set to come online in the mid-2020s and the Sizewell C nuclear project.

The electricity generated from the three new offshore windfarms and 95,000 solar panel installed this year is enough to power the lights on every Christmas tree in houses across the Midlands for a day or run every single TV in the world, the department said.

