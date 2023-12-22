(Bloomberg) -- British shoppers could end up paying 40% more for their Christmas dinners if they don’t have a supermarket loyalty card, as the country’s biggest grocers entice consumers with special discounts.

The typical ingredients for a festive meal cost £15.77 ($19.96) more for J Sainsbury Plc customers who don’t have a Nectar card, compared with those who do, according to analysis of prices by Bloomberg News. It’s a similar story at Tesco Plc where the gap in pricing between Clubcard holders and other shoppers is more than £13.

Bloomberg crunched data on Christmas dinner staples including turkey, pigs-in-blankets, stuffing, Yorkshire puddings and all the accompanying vegetables and condiments. The analysis also included Christmas pudding, double cream and mince pies.

Tesco and Sainsbury have ramped up offers linked to their membership programs in a bid to compete with discount retailers Aldi and Lidl during Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. However, the UK’s antitrust watchdog announced an investigation into supermarket loyalty cards last month, warning that a two-tier pricing system may confuse shoppers and make it harder to find the best deals.

Consumer magazine Which investigated loyalty cards in September and found that some grocers had hiked the standard price of goods shortly before offering a lower price exclusively to members.

Tesco first started Clubcard back in the 1990s but it wasn’t until 2019 that the grocer started applying special discounts to the card. Membership has grown to more than 20 million households in the UK, saving customers as much as £390 a year.

Game Changer

Sainsbury started passing on discounts to Nectar Prices customers in April and now has 18 million members. Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts called its loyalty program “an absolute game changer” when the supermarket raised its guidance last month. The discounts aren’t available at more than 800 Sainsbury’s Local convenience stores which are typically found in urban locations.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said the vast majority of customers were using Nectar Prices to find “extra, genuine savings” equivalent to £10 on a typical £80 shop. A Tesco representative said that all shoppers can benefit from the grocer’s price lock on more than 1,000 products.

Consumers are getting more savvy and often have multiple loyalty cards as they’re mostly free to sign up, said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at investment platform AJ Bell. However, she added: “Shoppers that don’t have one can be really penalized.”

Morrisons and Co-op have also linked loyalty cards to lower prices this year, though the offers are less widespread. The difference in price for a Christmas meal at Morrisons is just £1.93, Bloomberg’s analysis showed. At Co-op the product range is more limited, though there are still offers such as Quality Street chocolates with a 50p discount and £1 off a joint of beef.

Marketing Data

Loyalty cards allow retailers to gather data on customers and target them with personalized offers. The data is especially valuable when supermarkets sell it to consumer goods companies to help them advertise more effectively.

Sainsbury’s digital media and shopping marketing agency, Nectar360, is working with Channel 4 to help brands tailor their ads to precise viewers. The unit is on track to deliver at least £90 million of additional profit by March 2026.

“They have a lot of first-party data which is like gold dust for brands,” said Bryan Roberts, global insight leader at the Institute of Grocery Distribution.

At Tesco and Sainsbury the price gaps on Christmas goods are widest when it comes to big brands. Aunt Bessie’s duck fat roast potatoes cost £2.50 with a Tesco Clubcard, increasing to £4 without one. At Sainsbury the same product is £2.20 using Nectar Prices and £4.40 without.

Historically, promotions have focused on branded goods because suppliers pay for the discounts to boost sales.

“What was a one month discounted promotion before has now been turned into a Nectar Price or a Clubcard price,” said Kien Tan, senior retail adviser at PwC. “It’s no different.”

The gap in prices for loyalty card members and other shoppers is smaller when it comes to Tesco and Sainsbury’s own-brand products.

‘Couldn’t Do Without It’

Nonetheless, many Brits won’t shop without their loyalty cards. At a busy Tesco Superstore in east London, end-of-aisle displays are stacked with specially-selected festive items: turkeys, pigs in blankets and mince pies.

“You’ve got to have a Clubcard, you really do now,” says one shopper, Imelda Smith, her shopping trolley stacked with goods. “I couldn’t do without it.”

Her neighbor Mary, who declines to give her surname, echoes the sentiment, referring to the “huge discounts” she gets with her Clubcard.

“It’s worth having, definitely,” she says. “If you’re not bothered, well that’s your own fault isn’t it?”

