(Bloomberg) -- UK postal services are set for disruption in the run up to Christmas, the busiest part of the year for deliveries, as Royal Mail faces six more days of strikes in a dispute over pay and changes to working patterns.

The Communication Workers Union, which represents 115,000 Royal Mail staff, called industrial action for Dec. 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24, adding to four previously announced walkouts starting later this month, it said late Thursday.

Strikes so close to the holidays threaten to interrupt mailings of greeting cards and presents, putting pressure on Royal Mail to reach a deal in ongoing negotiations. The company had said earlier that while talks were continuing, it had already begun to implement the first of 10,000 job cuts and would enforce a shift to later deliveries as it targets the next-day parcels market.

Royal Mail said following the CWU announcement that while it would favor an agreement with the labor group, the changes being sought are not optional.

“They should be focused on a resolution to this dispute for their members and the long-term health of the business, rather than damaging strike action,” the company said.

Executives have said that talks will be called off if the union goes ahead with the next walkouts, timetabled to start on Nov. 24 and aimed at disrupting deliveries over the major shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Royal Mail lost £219 million ($261 million) in the first half through Sept. 25 and says that a payroll reduction and wholesale changes to deliveries are necessary to cut losses and address the parcels boom that’s persisted since coronavirus lockdowns. The CWU wants higher pay and an end to toward what it says are moves for an Uber-style workforce of casual workers and owner-drivers.

