(Bloomberg) -- British retailers have been hit by a sharp drop in customers during the peak period for Christmas sales, as shoppers stayed at home amid widespread rail strikes.

Unions staged walkouts across much of the UK’s train network on Tuesday and Wednesday, with another 48-hour protest beginning on Friday. They are demanding higher pay and resisting changes to working practices.

Footfall at UK retail destinations dropped 7.5% this week, according to data provider Springboard. In previous years the equivalent weeks have seen footfall rise by an average of 8.5% as Britons rush to buy last-minute gifts.

Shops in town and city centers have been worst affected, down 14% due to fewer people traveling in by train. Retail parks were up, by 0.3%, as people chose to drive instead of taking public transport. Shopping centers, which provide some respite from the freezing weather, were also less affected, down just 1.5%.

Central London suffered by far the sharpest drop in shoppers as swathes of the capital’s office staff worked from home. Footfall was down 25%, and close to 30% lower in areas specifically close to London’s offices.

Retailers have also been affected by the Royal Mail strike, which means some presents will not be delivered in time for Christmas.

