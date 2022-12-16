Christmas to Get Chilly in Northern Europe after Mild Blip

(Bloomberg) -- The cold spell gripping Northern Europe will soon disappear, but is set to return just in time for the Christmas holidays in the UK and Scandinavia.

After a short blip with temperatures soaring to levels more common in southern Europe, Manchester will be as much as 4 degrees Celsius below average on Christmas Eve, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. Stockholm will be 4.7 degrees below normal on Christmas Day.

Despite the cold weather, the holiday period will offer some respite for Europe’s strained energy system as industrial demand set to fall as factories from north to south shut. Power prices tend to be lower as well.

The cold spell remains for now though. Temperatures in London and much of the UK will stay below zero on Friday. The Met Office issued and Amber weather warning as a snow dump is expected in central Scotland.

In the Nordic region, the coldest days are set to be over Christmas weekend, with temperatures in Oslo dropping to as low as -7.5 degrees Celsius.

Winter Freeze Grips Europe and Homes Are Turning Up the Heating

Southern Europe will get a mild holiday period though, with Rome expected to be 2.1 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average on Christmas Day.

